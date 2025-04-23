Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.64.

Get Our Latest Report on TCBI

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $65.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $56.24 and a 1-year high of $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $280.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.99 per share, with a total value of $42,105.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 182,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,050.01. This trade represents a 1.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 29,402 shares of company stock worth $653,787 over the last ninety days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,089.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.