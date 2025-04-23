Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.34% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

TCBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.64.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 2.6 %

TCBI stock opened at $65.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $91.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $280.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.60 per share, for a total transaction of $156,492.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 180,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,992,646.80. The trade was a 3.24 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 29,402 shares of company stock worth $653,787 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,050,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,938,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,144,000 after purchasing an additional 145,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 744,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,246,000 after purchasing an additional 138,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

