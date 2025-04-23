The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Receives $67.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.60.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,452,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,981,000 after acquiring an additional 77,894 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,445,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,240 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 754,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,219,000 after purchasing an additional 151,159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,293,000 after buying an additional 278,295 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,904,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.04. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $66.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average of $50.17.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 1.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

