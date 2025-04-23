The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 54.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,977 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 69,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,083,000. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Gorman-Rupp Trading Up 1.7 %

GRC opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $43.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

Gorman-Rupp Profile

(Free Report)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.