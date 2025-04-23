The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,928,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,217,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,363,000 after purchasing an additional 270,491 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $21,797,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 958,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,297,000 after purchasing an additional 130,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,612,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 3.6 %

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $163.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.47. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.66 and a twelve month high of $176.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.80%.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, CEO John C. Roche sold 301 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $52,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,414 shares in the company, valued at $21,772,450. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on THG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays raised The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.