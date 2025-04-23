The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Real Brokerage worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Real Brokerage in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Real Brokerage by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REAX opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $921.53 million, a P/E ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 1.13. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $6.75.

Real Brokerage ( NASDAQ:REAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 73.22% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $350.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Real Brokerage in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

