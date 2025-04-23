The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2025

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAXFree Report) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Real Brokerage worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Real Brokerage in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Real Brokerage by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Real Brokerage Price Performance

NASDAQ:REAX opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $921.53 million, a P/E ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 1.13. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $6.75.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 73.22% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $350.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Real Brokerage in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Real Brokerage

About Real Brokerage

(Free Report)

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.