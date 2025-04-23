The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Acquired by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 711,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,461,000 after acquiring an additional 102,769 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,318,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $13,358,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WEN. UBS Group raised their price target on Wendy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.69.

Wendy’s stock opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $574.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.17 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 8.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

