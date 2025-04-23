Tompkins Financial (TMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 25th. Analysts expect Tompkins Financial to post earnings of $1.30 per share and revenue of $79.38 million for the quarter.
Tompkins Financial Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $58.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $835.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. Tompkins Financial has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $79.01.
Tompkins Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.
Tompkins Financial Company Profile
Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tompkins Financial
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- How to Invest in Micro-Cap Stocks Like a Pro
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Investors Sell Microsoft Stock on OpenAI News—Time to Buy?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Take-Two Interactive: A Defensive Play Set to Explode
Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.