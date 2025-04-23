Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 2,167 Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pearson by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pearson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 154,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pearson by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bankshares set a $18.00 target price on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Shares of PSO opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Pearson plc has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.2092 dividend. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

