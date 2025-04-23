Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $92.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.81 and its 200-day moving average is $105.30. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $84.85 and a 52 week high of $115.71.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

