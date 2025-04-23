Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Asana by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $322,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 922,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,888,563.01. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,398,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,151,226.24. This trade represents a 0.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,074,507 shares of company stock valued at $30,025,743 and sold 739,842 shares valued at $15,155,503. Insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Asana Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of ASAN opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average is $17.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASAN shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Asana from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Asana from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Featured Articles

