Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,988 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 3.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Telefónica by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Telefónica by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 45,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 391,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEF. StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Telefónica in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Stock Performance

Shares of TEF stock opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.43. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $5.05.

Telefónica Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

