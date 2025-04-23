Townsquare Capital LLC Buys New Position in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Primo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Primo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRMB shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Primo Brands in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities initiated coverage on Primo Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

PRMB opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Primo Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $35.85.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). Primo Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Primo Brands Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Primo Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th.

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

