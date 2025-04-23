Townsquare Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,393,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,785 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,956,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,844,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,134,000 after buying an additional 1,235,985 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 973,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,799,000 after buying an additional 708,035 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,919,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,049,000 after buying an additional 595,325 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.63. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $47.28.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

