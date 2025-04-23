Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter worth $313,808,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,465,000. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at $54,980,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter worth about $31,792,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter worth $26,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on NICE from $279.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on NICE from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $235.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of NICE from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.71.

NICE opened at $147.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $137.19 and a 1 year high of $231.67.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.71). NICE had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $721.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.47 million. Equities analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

