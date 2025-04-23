Townsquare Capital LLC Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,830,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,938,000 after buying an additional 571,720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,245,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,395,000 after acquiring an additional 165,024 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,287,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,468,000 after purchasing an additional 211,657 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $176,123,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,981,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,592,000 after purchasing an additional 394,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $254,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,173,098.17. The trade was a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $98,936.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,083.02. This trade represents a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,241. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $389.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.54 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 105.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

