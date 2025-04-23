Townsquare Capital LLC Has $264,000 Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 156.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after buying an additional 45,224 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 202,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,667 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 46,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 233,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,238,000 after acquiring an additional 29,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $222.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.57. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $177.68 and a one year high of $282.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. Research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.64%.

AIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.14.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

