Townsquare Capital LLC Invests $256,000 in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group by 350.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric Swider sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,014.73. This trade represents a 11.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 21,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $431,709.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,521,828.50. The trade was a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DJT stock opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $56.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 47.49, a current ratio of 45.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

