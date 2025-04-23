Townsquare Capital LLC Invests $262,000 in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALKS. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 423,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after buying an additional 220,893 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Alkermes in the third quarter valued at $582,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 120,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Alkermes by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 144,419 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $5,131,207.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,298.75. The trade was a 71.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALKS stock opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.39. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $36.45.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Alkermes had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALKS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alkermes from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

