Townsquare Capital LLC Invests $263,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $766,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $646,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 921,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,579,000 after purchasing an additional 426,247 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Up 6.3 %

BATS BBJP opened at $56.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.23. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $60.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.64.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

