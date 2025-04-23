Townsquare Capital LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,457 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Matador Resources by 262.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,517,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,108 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,223,000 after buying an additional 760,122 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,698,606 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,824,000 after acquiring an additional 555,245 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,509,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Matador Resources by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 959,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,998,000 after acquiring an additional 349,820 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTDR. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Van H. Singleton II purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.21 per share, for a total transaction of $106,420.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 289,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,384,873.35. This trade represents a 0.70 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul W. Harvey acquired 600 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.20 per share, with a total value of $33,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,018.40. This represents a 2.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 21,350 shares of company stock worth $1,100,769 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Price Performance

MTDR opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.63.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $970.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.10 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. Research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

