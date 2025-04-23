Townsquare Capital LLC Makes New $263,000 Investment in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 358,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 220,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after buying an additional 20,327 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 359,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,159,000 after buying an additional 8,259 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,083.20. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.25. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 24.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.27%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

