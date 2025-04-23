Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,210 BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 5,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,906,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 828.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,301,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,269,000 after buying an additional 1,161,457 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of BILL by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,610,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,421,000 after buying an additional 852,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of BILL by 413.7% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 526,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,591,000 after buying an additional 423,928 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on BILL from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BILL from $57.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BILL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

NYSE:BILL opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.26 and its 200-day moving average is $68.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $100.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,081.00, a P/E/G ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.88.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 5.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

