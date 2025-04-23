Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VDC. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDC opened at $221.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.62. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $198.62 and a 12-month high of $226.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.66 and its 200-day moving average is $216.24.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.