Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 5,017 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,654 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,017 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $992,204,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 38,989,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,075,819,000 after buying an additional 5,756,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,526,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,878,000 after buying an additional 2,564,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,118,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,946,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $38,332,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $61.93 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $64.91. The stock has a market cap of $108.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day moving average of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 85.59%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. StockNews.com lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.