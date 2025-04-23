Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 829 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MOD opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.19. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $64.79 and a 1-year high of $146.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director William A. Wulfsohn bought 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.43 per share, for a total transaction of $200,957.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,012.11. This trade represents a 53.30 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

