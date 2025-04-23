Townsquare Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,339,000 after purchasing an additional 220,035 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,705,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.88.
AECOM Trading Up 1.9 %
NYSE ACM opened at $94.03 on Wednesday. AECOM has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $118.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03.
AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AECOM Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.55%.
AECOM Company Profile
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AECOM
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- How to Invest in Micro-Cap Stocks Like a Pro
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Investors Sell Microsoft Stock on OpenAI News—Time to Buy?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Take-Two Interactive: A Defensive Play Set to Explode
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.