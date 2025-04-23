Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 61,012 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 82% compared to the typical daily volume of 33,496 call options.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of PTON opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.21.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 121,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $1,162,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 404,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,953.52. The trade was a 23.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 68,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $452,910.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 474,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,202.06. The trade was a 12.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 674,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,522,838. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 479,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 34,514 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,136,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,985,000 after buying an additional 139,826 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $1,158,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Argus raised Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

