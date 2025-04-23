Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 818.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,982 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,480 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,841 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Stock Performance

NYSE RIG opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.28 million. Research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI cut Transocean from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $84,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 313,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,327.20. This represents a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

