Trillium Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,678,163 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 33,222 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 5.8% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $225,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,650,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,888,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,965,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,358 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,501,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $667,278,000 after acquiring an additional 640,840 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,627,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,326,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its position in NVIDIA by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 16,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $98.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.15 and its 200-day moving average is $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.01.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

