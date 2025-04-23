Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Price Target Lowered to $56.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Triumph Financial from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Triumph Financial Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of TFIN stock opened at $48.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 89.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triumph Financial has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $110.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.77.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $101.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.49 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Triumph Financial will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 478.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,860,000 after purchasing an additional 289,955 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Triumph Financial by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 782,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,086,000 after acquiring an additional 198,611 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $6,151,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,490,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 72,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 41,226 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

