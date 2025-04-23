Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANIP. StockNews.com raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

ANIP opened at $68.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.59. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $70.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $25,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,914.85. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $60,860.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,711.50. The trade was a 1.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,200 shares of company stock worth $197,792. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,849 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,437,000 after purchasing an additional 473,097 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,835 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,101,000 after acquiring an additional 340,854 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,155,000. Deep Track Capital LP increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 649,042 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,879,000 after acquiring an additional 144,214 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1,681.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 135,003 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

