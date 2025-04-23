Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $22.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BE. Bank of America reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.97.

BE opened at $16.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average is $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -30.12 and a beta of 3.27. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $29.83.

In other news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,020 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $25,591.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,479.04. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

