Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Stock Price

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MAN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

Shares of MAN opened at $42.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.16. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $39.22 and a 1-year high of $78.87. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.28.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $698.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 62.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after acquiring an additional 59,821 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $664,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 7.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

