UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.78.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $76.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $84.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.74.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 9,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $745,282.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,613,038.78. This represents a 17.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $266,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,784,750.12. This represents a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 502,030 shares of company stock valued at $40,988,118 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,578,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,516,075,000 after buying an additional 1,187,384 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,742,000 after acquiring an additional 760,043 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,261,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,923 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,455,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,894,000 after purchasing an additional 265,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $1,289,544,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

