United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Raised to “Neutral” at Bank of America

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $314.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.67.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $292.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $233.28 and a 1-year high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.09. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $735.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total value of $3,536,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,330.28. This represents a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,424. This represents a 22.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,500 shares of company stock valued at $28,179,150 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

