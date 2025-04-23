UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $664.00 to $563.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. UnitedHealth Group traded as low as $431.98 and last traded at $435.32, with a volume of 3059387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $454.11.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $660.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $650.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $608.00.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,956,219 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,068,869,000 after acquiring an additional 319,515 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,616,007 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,899,905,000 after buying an additional 906,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,375,744,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,503,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,807,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,488 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,923,770 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,514,178,000 after purchasing an additional 861,854 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $508.83 and a 200 day moving average of $537.99.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

