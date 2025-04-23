UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Shares Down 5.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.1% on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $664.00 to $563.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. UnitedHealth Group traded as low as $431.98 and last traded at $431.11. 3,667,024 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 5,425,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $454.11.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $650.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $608.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,956,219 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,068,869,000 after acquiring an additional 319,515 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,616,007 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,899,905,000 after buying an additional 906,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $6,375,744,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,503,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,807,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,488 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,923,770 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,514,178,000 after purchasing an additional 861,854 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $508.83 and a 200-day moving average of $537.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $390.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.