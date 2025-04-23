Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.28. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $23.85.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 16.31%. Analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.81%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UE. StockNews.com upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

