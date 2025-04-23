Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 858.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,076,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,155,000 after acquiring an additional 456,343 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth $1,022,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 36,757 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,747,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,070,000 after buying an additional 835,885 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Urban Edge Properties Increases Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 5.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 128.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

View Our Latest Report on UE

About Urban Edge Properties

(Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.