Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $169.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.35. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $141.84 and a 12-month high of $180.04.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

