VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,114,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,029 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,524,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,871,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,784,000 after buying an additional 831,712 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the fourth quarter worth $18,156,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 998,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,049,000 after buying an additional 517,474 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF stock opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $37.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.0434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

