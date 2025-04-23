Viking (NYSE:VIK) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Barclays

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Viking from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Viking in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Viking from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.12.

Shares of Viking stock opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion and a PE ratio of 146.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.47 and a 200 day moving average of $43.86. Viking has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $53.14.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viking will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIK. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Viking by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Viking in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viking during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Viking in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

