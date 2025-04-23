Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.68 per share and revenue of $201.99 million for the quarter.
Virtus Investment Partners Stock Up 5.3 %
VRTS stock opened at $150.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 11.86. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12 month low of $142.18 and a 12 month high of $252.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.74.
Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.25%.
About Virtus Investment Partners
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.
