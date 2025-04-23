Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.68 per share and revenue of $201.99 million for the quarter.

VRTS stock opened at $150.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 11.86. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12 month low of $142.18 and a 12 month high of $252.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $216.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $220.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.00.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

