Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Lowered to $91.00 at Guggenheim

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $108.00 to $91.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VC. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visteon from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $103.00) on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Visteon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VC opened at $73.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Visteon has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $117.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.70 and a 200-day moving average of $85.71.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.17 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,730,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visteon by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,319 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Visteon by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,095,000 after purchasing an additional 71,202 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 656,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,231,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

