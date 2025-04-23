Wabash National (WNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Wabash National to post earnings of ($0.26) per share and revenue of $414.55 million for the quarter. Wabash National has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-1.050 EPS.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Wabash National had a negative net margin of 14.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Wabash National to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $426.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is -4.91%.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Wabash National from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

