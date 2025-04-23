Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 313.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.1 %

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 17,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $197,917.86. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 159,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,824.12. This trade represents a 12.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.