Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Stock Position Boosted by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 818.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:HCC opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.80. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $75.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.34). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $297.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 6.68%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.