Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,210.00 to $1,222.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Argus upped their target price on Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,025.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,070.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Stock Up 5.3 %

NFLX opened at $1,040.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Netflix has a 12 month low of $544.25 and a 12 month high of $1,064.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $954.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $897.26. The stock has a market cap of $445.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.71, for a total transaction of $604,481.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total value of $2,835,138.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,472 shares of company stock valued at $268,079,297 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 100.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.