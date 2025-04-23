Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $48.00

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Viper Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Viper Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viper Energy

Viper Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy

VNOM opened at $40.67 on Monday. Viper Energy has a one year low of $34.71 and a one year high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Viper Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Viper Energy by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.